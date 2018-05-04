McDonald’s licencee Premier Capital exceeds €260 million turnover in 2017

Premier Capital plc, the Maltese-owned licencee for McDonald’s in six European markets, registered a 14.5% increase in turnover to realise revenue of €263 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. All markets saw increases in turnover as the group continues on its journey of consistent growth.

Thanks to its team of 7,500 people in Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Romania, Premier Capital served 112 million customers last year, seven million more than in 2016, setting a new guest count record for the group.

In 2017, the group registered an operating profit of €23.4 million. After accounting for investment income and finance costs, the group registered a pre-tax profit of €20 million, up from €16.5 million the previous year. Net assets for 2017 amounted to €47.6 million.

All markets reported double digit growth, with Greece registering the highest advancement on 2016 with 16%, followed by Romania (15.7%), Lithuania (14.8%), Estonia (12.2%), Latvia (10.4%), and Malta (10.3%). Premier Capital opened seven additional restaurants last year: four in Romania, two in Lithuania and one in Greece. A further five restaurants in Romania were remodelled.

More than 10 new restaurants are due to be inaugurated across the six markets in 2018, and the ambitious remodelling programme around the footprint continues.

“The positive momentum and excellent results of 2017 are evidence that our vision for the group and the strategy for each market are bearing fruit,” Premier Capital managing director Victor Tedesco said.

“Guided by the direction on which McDonald’s has embarked globally and inspired by our people’s passion for the brand, Premier Capital continues to invest heavily in restaurant development, innovation, and staff training and progression.

“Our objective in all markets is to retain, regain and convert customers by elevating the McDonald’s experience even further. The teams in each market are excited to share McDonald’s ‘Experience of the Future’ as we gradually introduce McDelivery, added online functionality including mobile ordering and payments, and greater in-store hospitality with table service across our footprint. We are confident this next round of investment will result in sustained guest count and market share growth as we focus on delivering on McDonald’s promise to make ‘delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone’.”

Premier Capital plc is the McDonald’s division of Hili Ventures, the group engaged in multi-sited operations with McDonald’s and Apple, logistics, engineering, property and technology. Present in nine countries in central and Eastern Europe and North Africa with a team of 8,300 people, Hili Ventures is a proud partner of CMA CGM, IBM, Konecranes, Lenovo, Microsoft, NCR, Peterson, Diebold Nixdorf, and many other global brands.