Meridianbet launches innovative Jackpot Egypt Quest

The betting company giant Meridianbet a renowned everchanging empire, constantly adding new features and games to delight regular Meridianbet players while intriguing tentative ones. The company is continuing to live up to its name by developing the alluring yet uncomplicated Egypt Quest bonus game.

What is the Egypt Quest bonus game?

The Egypt Quest bonus game is a multifaceted four-level bonus feature. These four distinct bonus levels are characterised by their metallic hue, ranging from Bronze all the way to a gleaming Platinum.

In total, six thrilling games have been included in the Egypt Quest bonus feature, which are as follows: Rise of Ra, Burning Hot, 20 Super Hot, Halloween, Circus Brilliant and Egypt Sky. These games consist of 20-line reels, 5-reel positions, and special features such as free Spins with Multiplier Feature, multi-denomination, double up feature and autoplay. For registered Meridianbet players and brand-new gamesters, these sets of games should be considered unrelated to one another since they are all placed in a separate portal. Furthermore, the bonus level value and currency are exhibited in a respective box, lodged right above the reels.

The Egypt Quest Feature is the only feature that can activate the Egypt Quest bonus game, making it completely distinctive from anything else Meridianbet has to offer. Additionally, the bonus game includes the winnings of 8 Egypt Quest free spins. The player then plays these free spins with special reels and symbols.

This feature allows the player to garner wins and scroll symbols for the opportunity to win one of the four Bonus levels. If the accumulated sum at the end of the Egypt Quest free spins is within the winning range of one of the four Bonus levels, the player secures a bonus level. The sum accumulated in the Egypt Quest bonus feature is deposited into the player’s current balance, thus not being able to use the amount during the Gamble round.

The player has a sensible opportunity to win the highest level of the Egypt Quest reward game. Be that as it may, the higher the passing wagered in the base game, the higher the opportunity to enter the bonus and win any of the featured levels!

Are you interested in trying your luck? Meridianbet is here to provide this luxury through these ingenious bonus games! You can use this link to enjoy numerous promotions and bonuses all at your disposal.

What does Meridianbet offer?

Founded in Europe back in 2001, Meridianbet have now opened over four betting stores in Malta, inaugurating their fourth shop in Bugibba earlier last year. The Meridian Group has built an empire, with 993-betting shops across the globe, operating in 35 different countries across Europe, Africa, and Latin America. The multinational organisation also successfully transitioned into an online empire, swiftly developing into one of the most well-established gaming groups in the business.

You can visit Meridianbet at

85, Triq il-Gandofflli, Buġibba (kindly search for 85 Triq il-Qroll on Google Maps)

184, Triq is-Santwarju, Ħaż-Żabbar

174, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann

42, Naxxar Road, Birkirkara

Diclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgt.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.