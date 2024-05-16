Labour launches manifesto for European Parliament elections

The Labour Party has launched its manifesto for the European Parliament elections next month.

Launched during a party activity in Siġġiewi, the manifesto contains 10 broad principles that will guide the Labour Party’s work in Brussels.

When it comes to war and conflict, the manifesto says Labour’s MEPs will work to ensure that Europe serves as a promoter of peace.

Meanwhile on immigration, Labour says it will aim to repatriate immigrants that have no right to stay in the EU, and will do so by strengthening legal and diplomatic mechanisms.

Other principles mentioned in the manifesto include:

Maltese and Gozitan families and businesses come first

Reducing bureaucracy when European legislation is implemented

Encouraging environmental reforms that complement wealth creation

Encouraging incentives to attract skilled workers

Prioritising legislation that promotes decarbonization

Participating in all discussions concerning European funds

Working with Maltese farmers, animal breeders and fishermen to strengthen their competitiveness

Being at the forefront of discussions with other strategic partners outside the EU