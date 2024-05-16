Labour launches manifesto for European Parliament elections
Labour reveals a 10-point manifesto ahead of the European Parliament elections
The Labour Party has launched its manifesto for the European Parliament elections next month.
Launched during a party activity in Siġġiewi, the manifesto contains 10 broad principles that will guide the Labour Party’s work in Brussels.
When it comes to war and conflict, the manifesto says Labour’s MEPs will work to ensure that Europe serves as a promoter of peace.
Meanwhile on immigration, Labour says it will aim to repatriate immigrants that have no right to stay in the EU, and will do so by strengthening legal and diplomatic mechanisms.
Other principles mentioned in the manifesto include:
- Maltese and Gozitan families and businesses come first
- Reducing bureaucracy when European legislation is implemented
- Encouraging environmental reforms that complement wealth creation
- Encouraging incentives to attract skilled workers
- Prioritising legislation that promotes decarbonization
- Participating in all discussions concerning European funds
- Working with Maltese farmers, animal breeders and fishermen to strengthen their competitiveness
- Being at the forefront of discussions with other strategic partners outside the EU
