Blazing in Malta

SOFTSWISS’ blaze in Malta started with an outstanding pre-show presentation at SiGMA Europe, which helped business facilitators learn more about the SOFTSWISS products and its bright flaming brand.

As a technology innovator, the company is driving the market to a higher level of competition and bringing new power to the industry.

During the next two months, SOFTSWISS will be establishing its presence on the island. This will manifest in creative urban branding and solutions. For those, creators of exclusive Instagram content, the company will set up an original urban-style photo zone. Others will enjoy exclusive pepper-flavoured desserts and try their luck in various activities spotted throughout the city.

Valentina Bagniya, CMO at SOFTSWISS, shares her vision: “SOFTSWISS is above all a technology company committed to the highest standards of client service. Many a time, our innovative solutions have nudged other market players to rethink their product portfolios and improve service offerings. This time, we have chosen the ‘Blazing in’ concept as the main theme to reinforce our presence in Malta. We believe that growing competition will benefit our clients. Therefore, by strengthening SOFSWISS’ foothold on the island, we are warming up the market and getting it ready to move forward and evolve.”

Established in 2009, SOFTSWISS provides a set of products to launch an iGaming project from scratch. As an industry innovator, the company is able to disrupt the Maltese market with its blazing solutions.

The Casino Platform lights up online casino and sports betting brands through exceptional service. With the Jackpot Aggregator, casinos engage and retain more players by launching spicy jackpot campaigns. The progressive affiliate platform Affilka helps iGaming brands build strong partner relationships with affiliates.

The hot offer from SOFTSWISS includes a winning combination of products that cover all operator needs. The Game Aggregator, a content hub hosting hundreds of games, in integration with the flexible and flaming Sportsbook Platform, provides a one-stop-shop solution for progressive online casinos.

“It is our honour and pleasure to demonstrate SOFTSWISS products and solutions at the European centre of iGaming. Many industry players and Maltese brands are already benefiting from our expertise and products. Through this autumn activity, we want SOFTSWISS to be recognised for the big market player that it is, with superior software and service offerings. That’s why we are here, blazing in Malta,” – comments Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS.

The largest SOFTSWISS’ activation is to happen at SiGMA Europe in Malta on 14–18 November, 2022. During the event, visitors will learn about the winning combination of products and make hot deals!

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international iGaming company supplying certified software solutions for managing gambling operations. The expert team, which counts 1,400+ employees, is based in Malta, Poland, Georgia, and Belarus. SOFTSWISS holds a number of gaming licences and provides one-stop-shop iGaming software solutions. The company has a vast product portfolio, including the Online Casino Platform, the Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, the Affilka affiliate platform, the Sportsbook Platform and the Jackpot Aggregator. In 2013 SOFTSWISS was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimised online casino solution.