Melita extends 1Gbps internet service nationwide

Melita has extended its fastest internet connection, which reaches speeds of 1Gbps, throughout all of Malta.

The latest upgrades to its hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) network have also reduced the latency on the network, further improving quality and reliability, Melita said in a statement on Thursday.

“Malta has become one of the first countries in the world, and the only country in Europe, where ultrafast 1,000 Megabits (1 gigabit) per second fixed internet is available nationwide,” the company said.

“This is an historic milestone for Melita and for Malta. After being the first to roll out a 5G-ready mobile network last December, we have now achieved another first, delivering Gigabit internet nationwide. Our ongoing investments in infrastructure continue to ensure Malta retains its position as one of the best-connected countries in the world, while also future proofing our network for the coming Internet of Things era,” Melita CEO Harald Roesch said.

Melita is offering its 1Gbps internet service through its ‘GigaPower’ product line, while also delivering dedicated fibre services to offices and business centres.

GigaPower promises that customers will enjoy 40 times more speed than a 25Mbps internet connection