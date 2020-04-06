menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Hunters are the privileged few

Government has sent out a mixed message by allowing the spring hunting season to go ahead while telling everyone else to stay inside

Saviour Balzan 6 April 2020, 5:37pm
The government's decision to open a spring hunting season flies in the face of all recommendations for people to stay inside and give up on their little pleasures such as eating out, argues Saviour Balzan.

He says the decision taken by the government is discriminatory because it favours the privileged few at a time when even enforcement of hunting rules is problematic because of police resources devoted to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

