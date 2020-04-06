Court & Police Man hospitalised with serious injuries after Bir id-Deheb traffic collision
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Hunters are the privileged few
Government has sent out a mixed message by allowing the spring hunting season to go ahead while telling everyone else to stay inside
Saviour Balzan video blog
The government's decision to open a spring hunting season flies in the face of all recommendations for people to stay inside and give up on their little pleasures such as eating out, argues Saviour Balzan.
He says the decision taken by the government is discriminatory because it favours the privileged few at a time when even enforcement of hunting rules is problematic because of police resources devoted to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
