[WATCH] Visiting MEPs, holy deals and Joseph Muscat's electoral supremacy

Saviour Balzan shares his thoughts on the unorthodox meeting between visiting MEPs and magistrates probing the Egrant affair and Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, respectively

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 5 June 2018, 3:39pm
Socialist MEP Ana Gomes
Saviour Balzan questions the decision by magistrates Aaron Bugeja and Anrhony Vella in meeting the three-person delegation from the European parliament, last week.

He also delves into the sale of land in S t Julian’s by the Augustinian Order and finally he queries the electoral supremacy of Joseph Muscat and says this is a result of Adrian Delia’s lack of vision and failure in offering an alternative.

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
