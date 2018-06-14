National IVF law reaches last stage in parliament
[WATCH] A golden opportunity to evade justice
Judge Silvio Meli’s decision to order Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta’s removal from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case has opened Pandora’s Box
Saviour Balzan's video blog
Saviour Balzan questions the judiciousness of the ruling that ordered Silvio Valletta off the Daphne Caruana Galizia case and the judge's order to have the investigation re-examined.
He also criticises the selective meetings that MEPs had in Malta, while on a fact-finding mission.
More in Blogs