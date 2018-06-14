menu

[WATCH] A golden opportunity to evade justice

Judge Silvio Meli’s decision to order Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta’s removal from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case has opened Pandora’s Box

14 June 2018, 4:29pm
Deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta (right)
Deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta (right)
Saviour Balzan's video blog

Saviour Balzan questions the judiciousness of the ruling that ordered Silvio Valletta off the Daphne Caruana Galizia case and the judge's order to have the investigation re-examined.

He also criticises the selective meetings that MEPs had in Malta, while on a fact-finding mission.

More in Blogs
[WATCH] A golden opportunity to evade justice
Blogs

[WATCH] A golden opportunity to evade justice
On children’s nutrition, it really takes a village
Blogs

On children’s nutrition, it really takes a village
Evarist Bartolo
Between the Devil and the deep blue sea
Blogs

Between the Devil and the deep blue sea
Raphael Vassallo
Full up, and nowhere to go
Blogs

Full up, and nowhere to go
Josanne Cassar
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe