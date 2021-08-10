Malta to get its first carbon-neutral park at Rinella Garden

Kalkara’s Rinella Garden will be home to Malta’s first carbon-neutral park, with self-sufficient irrigation systems and an emissions-free experience.

Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana unveiled the project during a press conference on Tuesday.

The garden will be equipped with solar panels built into the ground. These panels will serve to generate electricity for the garden’s lights and irrigation system. Water reservoirs will be built and used for full self-sufficiency.

The project is slated to be completed in 2022. Dalli said that the garden forms part of a group of projects that will help Malta in its path towards its sustainable development goals.

She further thanked the Coca Cola foundation for their help in financing the project.

Caruana said that the Rinella Garden project will see no less than €1 million spent to regenerate the area.

He added that his ministry will be allocating funds towards more open spaces in the island’s Southern regions, noting that government is only a few months away from the next Budget.

In this Budget, Caruana said that government will focus on aesthetics, with more investment in other parks.