ADPD wants more local council autonomy on waste collection

Carmel Cacopardo, the ADPD Chairperson said that local councils should have more autonomy on waste collection, since they are best suited to understand the needs of the locality.

He said that he considers the proposal of the Local Councils’ Association, to have 13,000 waste collection points in the different localities, as a valid one and invited the government to pave a way forward for it.

Cacopardo added that planning and infrastructural upgrades to the roads would be necessary, as well as studies and pilot projects that could examine any potential impact on the localities.

ADPD Deputy Secretary General and candidate Sandra Gauci, emphasised that the politics of waste needs to be brought in line with today’s needs. She remarked how Malta’s pavements are flowing with waste bags each morning, which apart from the uncleanliness, impacts the mobility of many.

Gauci called for a waste collection schedule that addresses the need for shift workers and flexible waste collection hours, for the benefit of the residents.