Farmers debate food security at first-ever AgriFair

Farming NGOs Malta Youth in Agriculture (MaYa) and Għaqda Bdiewi Attivi are hosting a discussion between farmers on the issue of national food security and the challenges they face in the sector at this week’s AgriFair.

Titled “X’se Nieklu?” (“What shall we eat?”), the discussion will be held on Saturday 21st May at 6.30pm, during the Agrifair, at the MFCC’s conference hall in Ta’ Qali.

“After the pandemic, the war in Ukraine has further highlighted the need for a proper policy on the national food supply and its security,” the NGOs said in a statement. “We believe this is a matter of priority, together with many other pressing matters in the agricultural sector. The Agrifair is the best opportunity to bring together farmers to discuss such issues.”

The groups are inviting farmers from across the island to attend and share their experiences, challenges, fears and hopes. “It’s time for farmers to speak out about their situation and what their work really entails. For far too long, the agricultural sector and its workers have been taken for granted, and this also means that threats to our national food supply are being underestimated or ignored.”

Moreover, the organisers believe this event will be an ideal platform for policymakers to look at ideas and solutions for future legislation aimed at protecting the sector from the multiple challenges it faces, and also injecting new life in the industry.

The organisers thanked the Ministry for Agriculture, in particular Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said, for supporting the initiative and the event. The debate will be moderated by journalist Karl Azzopardi.

Attendance is on a first-come first-served basis.