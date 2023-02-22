PA turns down request to de-schedule area of archaeological importance in Siġġiewi

The Planning Authority’s Executive Council has turned down a proposal to de-schedule an area in Ta’ Dmejrek in Siġġiewi, which is of significant Archaeological Importance.

The site is scheduled since it forms part of the area of Archaeological Importance pertaining to Ix-Xagħra ta’ Għar il-Kbir.

This piece of land is also close to two archaeological sites scheduled at Class 1, namely, the Clapham Junction Cart Ruts - the most extensive set of cart ruts on the Maltese Islands - and the Għar il-Kbir cave settlement.

The cave settlement is composed of a complex of interconnected caves which were used for habitation from at least the early modern period up till the 19th century.

The Ta’ Dmejrek area also contains two sites scheduled at Class B featuring Punic Tombs and Ancient Quarries, further underlining its historical and cultural value.