menu

Emergency works at Ghajn Tuffieha beach to clear plastic debris

Plastic debris washed up at Għajn Tuffieħa beach as ministry orders emergency clean-up

maltatoday
1 December 2018, 12:14pm
by MaltaToday Staff

The Environmment and Resources Authority issued an emergency permit to cover works during a clean-up at Għajn Tuffieħa beach after it was littered with plastic debris.

In a statement, environment minister Josè Herrera said the detrimental effect of plastics on the environment and health was becoming more of a concern.

“This has become more evident as reports on social media showed large amounts of plastic fragments and other litter brought to shore during the rough seas of the past days at Għajn Tuffieħa.

“We need to face reality and adopt a more circular economy approach while changing our mentality and norms,” Herrera said, after immediately coordinating efforts with the Environment and Resources Authority, Ambjent Malta and NGO No to Plastics to remove the plastic debris that littered the beach at Għajn Tuffieħa.

The clean-up took place Saturday morning, just a few hours after it was reported on social media. The beach is considered an environmentally sensitive area and is also a Natura 2000 site, requiring for the clean-up to be carried out by hand. The public is being urged to report such findings to the appropriate authorities for action.

 

More in Environment
Emergency works at Ghajn Tuffieha beach to clear plastic debris

Emergency works at Ghajn Tuffieha beach to clear plastic debris
MaltaToday Staff
All current environmental problems relate to population increase in Malta

All current environmental problems relate to population increase in Malta
David Hudson
No more skips: ‘smart’ recycling bins don’t overflow, send out fire alert

No more skips: ‘smart’ recycling bins don’t overflow, send out fire alert
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Authorities searching for owner of abandoned ship sunk off Paradise Bay

[WATCH] Authorities searching for owner of abandoned ship sunk off Paradise Bay
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe