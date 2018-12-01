Emergency works at Ghajn Tuffieha beach to clear plastic debris

The Environmment and Resources Authority issued an emergency permit to cover works during a clean-up at Għajn Tuffieħa beach after it was littered with plastic debris.

In a statement, environment minister Josè Herrera said the detrimental effect of plastics on the environment and health was becoming more of a concern.

“This has become more evident as reports on social media showed large amounts of plastic fragments and other litter brought to shore during the rough seas of the past days at Għajn Tuffieħa.

“We need to face reality and adopt a more circular economy approach while changing our mentality and norms,” Herrera said, after immediately coordinating efforts with the Environment and Resources Authority, Ambjent Malta and NGO No to Plastics to remove the plastic debris that littered the beach at Għajn Tuffieħa.

The clean-up took place Saturday morning, just a few hours after it was reported on social media. The beach is considered an environmentally sensitive area and is also a Natura 2000 site, requiring for the clean-up to be carried out by hand. The public is being urged to report such findings to the appropriate authorities for action.