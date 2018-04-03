[WATCH] The secretive lives of Malta’s seabirds

The footage shows breeding seabirds in Malta from deep within the coastal cliffs where they lead secretive lives.

The seabirds in the footage are Yelkouan Shearwaters, known in Maltese as Garnija. BirdLife Malta is involved in the Life Arċipelagu Garnija project, funded by the EU, which aims to secure the Maltese breeding grounds of the Yelkouan Shearwaters.

The Yelkouan Shearwater is a small shearwater species that can only be found in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean region.

The Maltese Islands are home to approximately 10% of the global population of this seabird species.