New pope warns of lack of faith and allure to money, power, technology

The Catholic Church’s new leader has warned about the loss of meaning in life and a lack of faith that is sweeping over the world.

Pope Leo XIV, who was elected by conclave on Wednesday, used his first mass as the church’s leader to speak about those who turn away from faith and turn to money, power, success, or pleasure.

The first pope from the United States used his sermon on Friday to tell the world that “A lack of faith is often tragically accompanied by the loss of meaning in life, the neglect of mercy, appalling violations of human dignity, the crisis of the family and so many other wounds that afflict our society.”

Among his other pleas was a call for peace and dialogue across the world at a time where conflicts are erupting around the world.

The 69-year-old pope who was born in Chicago is part of the Augustinian order. Having been the Bishop of Peru, he has strong connections in Latin America.

The new pope is no stranger to Malta. In 2023, he visited the island and celebrated Mass at the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. At the time, he was the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.