Illegal restaurant tents outside St John’s Co-Cathedral removed

The unsightly ‘tented’ structures illegally set up in front of three catering establishments in the prominent St John's Square in Valletta have been removed after a Planning Authority ultimatum.

“Planning Authority enforcement officials gave them an ultimatum prior to carrying out direct action,” the PA said on a statement in Friday.

The three establishments involved had been administered with an enforcement notice earlier this year and were incurring a daily fine for having set up the illegal structures outside their respective outlets.

The catering outlets had also increased tables and chairs over the permitted number and footprint.

The PA said it will continue to monitor the sites to ensure compliance with the law.