Tourism ministry to turn Benghisa into family park

The tourism ministry is proposing the development of a 36,000sq.m park in Bengħisa at Birżebbuġia, with plans at an advanced state to convert a derelict site into a recreational park.

The plan is to convert a disused British-era underground transmitting station, and regenerate the seaside town to balance out the heavy industry at the Malta Freeport.

The restored transmission centre will form part of a heritage trail with a 4km radius, which includes various archaeological and historical sites, such as Tas-Silġ, the San Luċjan tower, Borġ-in-Nadur and Għar Dalam. “This proposal shall potentially act as a catalyst for the regeneration of other surrounding historical areas, as well as creating a chain of places in the Southern Region of Malta, ranging from pre-history to the modern British period,” the ministry said in a project development statement.

The site is characterised by a number of timber telecommunication masts, which formed part of an underground British station. These masts, which form part of the ventilation system for the underground bunker, will also be restored.

The site currently includes a number of telecommunication masts previously used by the Malta Air Traffic Services and various abandoned structures, which will either be restored or demolished. Almost half of the site has already been planted with indigenous trees during the summer.

The proposed works include the planting of various indigenous trees and shrubs, the formation of pathways and piazzas, the excavation and construction of a reservoir, benches and a kiosk.

The Bengħisa Transmitting Station, which will be restored, was built by the Royal Air Force to transmit encrypted messages to all parts of the world in 1940 and was closed down in 1976.

A small café area is being justified by the need to cater for visitors visiting the restored historical structures and the need to keep the area free from food trucks.

The park is also being considered as an opportunity to introduce species which perform well in coastal environments as a way of increasing biodiversity.

But certain areas, such as the area above the underground station, will not be planted, in order to enable the grass species to continue thriving and serve as pollinators. Soil will also be brought in other areas to to cater for the plantation of trees.