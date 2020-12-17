Msida council objects to 11-storey Valley Road development

The Msida local council is opposing the development of an 11-storey commercial and residential project on one of the last patches of greenery along Valley Road, warning that the proposed development would destroy a large number of very old trees that are currently serving as “a much-needed green open space in one of the most heavily built-up areas in Malta”.

The 2,780sq.m development proposed by George Portelli’s Right Properties is located on both sides of a public staircase connecting valley road with the residential Triq il-Parilja. The area lies in the border between there highly urbanised localities namely Msida, Santa Venera and Birkirkara.

The application proposes the demolition of existing old and dilapidated structures, and the clearance and excavation of the existing site, which is presently full of trees, flowers and shrubs, constituting a veritable island of greenery in the densely developed area.

The latest application proposes retail outlets and offices at ground floor level and overlying offices fronting Valley Road.

The development also includes residential units fronting Triq il-Parilja and Triq Guzè Flores, served by three levels of underground parking accessible from Triq Flores.

In a report penned by architect William Lewis, the council noted that the project is in breach of various planning policies including the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Planning (SPED) as it fails to contribute to the character and amenity of the urban area by supporting biodiversity and creating ecological corridors.

The application presented is for an outline permit, a preliminary permit that sets the parameters for future development.

In view of this the council has expressed concern that, the site could be committed in the absence of important studies like traffic impact assessments, photomontages and tree surveys. Therefore the council is insisting that such studies are presented before any decision committing the site is taken.

According to the council the proposed development will degrade the site, resulting in the removal of all the existing greenery “without a single attempt to include it in the proposed project” except for an “insignificant front garden” on one side of the development which the council described as “highly insulting”.

Noting that the project covers an area of 2,780sq.m of land for commercial and residential purposes, the council is insisting that the impacts on the neighbouring communities in terms of traffic, visibility and environment are assessed.

The council also lamented that no attempt has been made to integrate a number of old structures in the new development and has called on the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage to investigate their value.

The council also questioned the design concept arguing that it does not provide any form of visual interest and includes no attempt to create a balance between the existing site characteristics and the proposed new development. “High walls with passageways in between will be created and no sense of side terracing is created.”

Concern about the development has also been expressed by Justin Schembri, the minority leader in the B’Kara local council who has called to register its objections to the development to ensure that it is kept updated on the planning process. The public has till January 4 to object to the development.