Torri Mamo drive-in cinema proposed in Marsaskala

A drive-in cinema is being proposed on a 5,000 sqm agricultural area owned by the noble Martin Testaferrata Moroni Viani.

The proposed project will be outside the development zone on fields, in close vicinity to Torri Mamo.

The Mamo tower is a fortified country residence built by the Mamo family in 1657, as protection against invading pirates from nearby St Thomas Bay, Marsaskala.

Plans foresee the removal of soil from the land and its storage on two neighbouring fields

A small food kiosk, restrooms, staff room, store and an inflatable 16 by eight-metre screen are being proposed for a field that will accommodate 56 cars.

The cinema will be accessed from a narrow country lane connecting the fields to Triq id-Dahla ta’ San Tumas.

Wirt iz-Zejtun voices objection to development

Wirt iz-Zejtun is objecting to the application due to the loss of agricultural land and the close proximity to the historical tower which although located in Marsaskala is intertwined with the cultural history of neighbouring Zejtun.

It also expressed its fears that once a development permit is issued the site would be committed for future developments.

“Such development can be accommodated on other sites already committed for development instead of taking more virgin agricultural land,” the NGO said.