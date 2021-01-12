menu

500 objections to ‘outrageous’ Marsaskala drive-in cinema

Moviment Graffitti says drive-in cinema proposal will bring irreversible effects to Marsascala farmland

jamesdebono
12 January 2021, 12:38pm
by James Debono

Moviment Graffitti has welcomed the over-500 objections to a drive-in cinema in fields near Marsascala’s Torri Mamo, which the NGO described as outrageous.

The project, proposed by landowner Martin Testaferrata Moroni Viani, involves the removal of soil from the land to make way for roughly 56 car spaces, an inflatable 16-by-eight-metre screen, a food kiosk, restrooms, staff room and a store.

The cinema will be accessed from a narrow country lane connecting the fields to Triq id-Dahla ta’ San Tumas.

According to Moviment Graffitti a drive-in cinema in close proximity to two historic buildings, the other being the San Gaetano chapel, would ruin their historic character and no doubt pose a threat to the preservation of their historic context.

Graffitti warned that the project could lead to further environmental degradation, soil erosion and degradation, noise and light pollution, and pose a threat to the historic buildings in the area. “Moreover, a drive-in cinema would attract a heavier flow of traffic, leading to an increase in fuel emissions and noise pollution, which would no doubt disturb the surrounding natural environment and habitats and completely change the rural character of the area”.

Graffitti raised doubts on the long-term sustainability of drive-in cinema once the pandemic is over, warning that “there’s no bringing back the soil and farmland sacrificed for a seemingly useless enterprise”.

The Marsaskala local council and the cultural organisation Wirt iz-Zejtun have already objected to the project.

