Metropolis gets kiss of life despite 10-year inactivity

The permit for the 33-storey Metropolis in Gzira has been extended to 2023 despite expiring in September 2020, thanks to planning rules allowing the extension of permits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blanket three-year extension was granted by the Planning Authority in March 2020 because of the stagnation caused by the pandemic, prolonging the life of almost 20,000 development permits.

The excavated hole on some 6,000sq.m of Testaferrata Street remains at a depth of three to four storeys, for a prospective 500-space car park.

“As it stands, the site is excavated and surrounded by a hoarding related to a construction site and therefore it cannot be deemed to constitute an injury to amenity,” a PA spokesperson told MaltaToday.

Originally, a 2009 permit allowed three towers of 13, 27 and 33 floors over a public piazza connecting Triq Enrico Mizzi and Triq Testaferrata. The development was to include 191 residential units, a health club, offices, retail outlets, a supermarket, and an underground car park.

The five-year permit was renewed in November 2013, and in November 2014 the PA allowed an increase in parking spaces, as well as increased office space from 4,600sq.m to 7,815sq.m, and to decrease the number of apartments to 110. The permit also included a helipad on one roof, and a communal outdoor swimming pool and deck area on the roof of another tower.

During the PA hearing of 2014, board chairman Vince Cassar had specifically enquired on the time frames for commencement of works. Architect Edwin Mintoff replied that the tenders were ready and works were to commence “soon”.

In February 2020 an application to renew the permit was presented, but was subsequently withdrawn in April after the PA insisted on a full application procedure rather than just a summary procedure.

Just days before the 2015 local elections, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat officially laid the foundation stone for the high-rise – years after excavation had taken place – but since then the project has lain dormant.