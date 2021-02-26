Six-villa complex approved in Villa Arrigo gardens

The Planning Authority has approved three separate applications by the owners of Villa Arrigo in Naxxar, to develop six large villas on an extensive 3,000sq.m plot which are part of the wedding hall’s extensive gardens.

The development will result in the uprooting of 57 trees, mostly protected, mature cypress and almond trees, as well as the shifting of 87 other trees, mostly consisting of citrus, fig, olive and date palm trees.

The Environment and Resources Authority still has to issue a nature permit for the uprooting of the trees and the permit will only become executable upon the issue of this permit.

Villa Arrigo’s plans foresaw the removal of planters, fountains, reservoirs and landscaping to build six semi-detached villas, including basement, landscaping and pools.

The Planning Authority had already approved a zoning application in June 2019, paving the way for the development of an 8m-wide road to cater for the new villas. The zoning application setting the parameters for the development was issued against a clear recommendation by the case officer to refuse these plans, deemed to be in breach of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development which aims to protect green open spaces in urban areas. But when the full planning application was presented the case officer recommended approval.

The Naxxar local council had also objected to the application since the proposal will result in the loss of part of the gardens of Villa Arrigo.

Presently, the area is zoned for development up to a depth of 30 metres.

The proposal was also deemed to be in breach of policies against the development of gardens and backyards, apart from creating safety problems, in view that large parts of it do not have visibility from the main road.

Architect Edwin Mintoff defended the application insisting that the proposed road confirms with the local plan because the area is zoned for residential use and is not part of the urban conservation area.