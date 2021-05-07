Romeo Romano: playground in Sta Venera’s ‘secret’ garden needs Superintendence’s clearance

A proposed playground in Santa Venera’s Romeo Romano gardens, a scheduled Grade 1 monument with the highest level of protection, will require the relocation of a number of citrus trees according to environment ministry plans.

But this will be restricted to what is presently a closed part of the garden, which is now being opened to the public.

And while the project has been exempted from seeking a planning permit, it still needs the clearance of the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

No works are envisaged in the area occupied by the present garden.

A spokesperson for Minister Aaron Farrugia said the ministry had undertook a commitment that trees transplanted from this corner section of the garden will all be retained within the rest of the garden, and new ones added.

The plans, shown to MaltaToday by the ministry, will be submitted in the near future by Wasteserv.

The ministry confirmed plans have not yet been submitted to the Planning Authority, but that these will be covered by a DNO (development notification order).

The PA has already approved two separate permits, one envisaging the restoration of an existing building inside the garden, and another to install public toilets.

An amendment to DNO rules approved earlier this year exempts green infrastructural works, even playing equipment within greening projects, from requiring planning permits. This means that the application process will not be open to public consultation. But prior approval is required from the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage for works in scheduled sites like this one. Prior approval from the Environment and Resources Authority is also needed for the uprooting, transplanting, and planting of trees.

Photomontages of the proposed playground presented by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia provoked a mixed reaction on the social media. While the reopening of a closed section was welcomed, a number of commentators expressed concern on the excessive formalisation of the unique garden, believing the playground would jar with the quiet, contemplative atmosphere characterising a garden, and fearing its ‘disneyficaton’.

Plans already foresee the restoration of a historic building, which is currently abandoned, to serve as a “kitchen garden” similar to the one in San Anton. The permit for the building's restoration is presently limited to its use as an educational facility.

As announced, the “multimillion” project will consist of a children’s play area using natural materials such as wood; a communal garden dedicated to gardening activities for children; and other maintenance work on the walls and historical features such as the ‘sienja’, the rainwater reservoir, and the 19th-century canal irrigation system.

A veritable ‘secret garden’ in the middle of a densely populated area, the Romeo Romano Gardens date back to the 18th century and originally formed part of the garden complex of Casa Leoni in Santa Venera. In 1977, the back gardens were sectioned off and opened up to the public. Casa Leoni which presently hosts the Environment Ministry was built as a summer residence for Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena.