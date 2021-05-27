Unique WWII pillbox in Kalkara could be demolished

A planning application to demolish a modified pillbox just five metres off the Kalkara Naval Cemetery to build a two-storey home, has raised the alarm of heritage watchdogs.

The traditional farmhouse in the rural part of Kalkara was modified into a pillbox early in the Second World War, and formed an integral part of WWII coastal defences. The applicants wants to built a two-storey residential unit with a ground-floor garage.

Unfortunately, two unsightly two-storey buildings are already being built adjacent to the historical property, which Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna wants scheduled.

Concerns have now been raised on the impact of an increase in buildings heights on the scheduled naval cemetery, and the scenic country lane which has been marred by new developments over the past decades.

The pillbox formed part of the second line of defence which started at the back of Fort St Rocco in Kalkara and ran across along the contours of the land to Fort St Leonard, Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna CEO Mario Farrugia. At that time the Xgħajra coast was considered to offer one of the best landing areas from the sea. The structure still includes a splayed gun port.

The structure is considered unique as it represents a rare adaptation of ready existing rural structure for military purposes.

FWA is insisting on the preservation of the structure, warning that its demolition would destroy part of the historical defence line which is still intact.

The defence line backed the first line of defence along the stretch of coast at Ricasoli in Xgħajra. All the other component posts in this line remain are in relatively good condition.

The structure, denoted in military records as L42, is the only one not purposely built as a concrete post but adapted from an existing building.

Following an inspection of the site, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has recognised the building’s high degree of historical value and has called on the proposal to be amended, to ensure “the preservation and restoration of the existing building” while not excluding its integration in a new development.