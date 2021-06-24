Solar farm proposal on Għajnsielem greenhouses turned down

The Planning Board has rejected an application for the installation of three massive greenhouses partly covered by photovoltaic panels in the limits of Għajnsielem.

The proposal covered 9,971sq.m of land outside the development zone along Triq Mġarr in an area known as Ta’ Lelluxa.

The proposed PV panels were to cover half of the greenhouse’s roof.

The rural policy only foresees the erection of small-scale photo voltaic panels on rural buildings including greenhouses.

According to planning rules, any PV installation which occupies a footprint larger than 1,000sq.m and which is located on ODZ land is regulated by the provisions of the 2017 solar farm policy, which only allows such installations on former quarry sites and excludes such development in the open countryside.

Board member Chris Cilia warned against opening the floodgates for PV panels on farms as happened in Sicily and Spain, which have a much larger area.

Claire Bonello who represented the Għajnsielem local council on the board objected to the erection of solar panels on “the little which is left of the Gozitan countryside”.

The development was proposed by Pandja Co. Ltd.