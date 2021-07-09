Unsightly Xemxija building could become hotel

One of Malta’s most unsightly developments approved in the 1990s on the Xemxija coast – Kaħlija Court – could become a hotel if a planning application proposing a change-of-use is approved.

As proposed the application does not envisage substantial physical changes to the blue building, which protrudes on the rocky shoreline and onto the sea itself, except for alterations.

But it could create a commitment for further development in the future, with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage questioning whether approval will also mean that the new hotel becomes eligible for two extra floors.

The application, submitted by Johann Said, foresees the change-of-use from residential dwelling to a hotel, together with an 84sq.m canopy and an outside catering area.

While the Environment and Resources Authority has raised no questions on the development except standard questions on operational issues, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage expressed concern on the implications of approving the change of use.

Noting that the proposed hotel is located within a very prominent location within Xemxija bay, the SCH warned that any development at this location, existing or otherwise, is bound to condition views of this iconic bay and the foreshore.

And while the change of use is primarily a planning issue, the Superintendence warned this may have “considerable implications for eventual redevelopment of the site and for further impact on the area”.

Since the coastal building is located in the ‘development zone’ which includes the rocky foreshore, it may be eligible to a planning policy which allows hotels to add two new floors over and above local plan limitations. The Superintendence is seeking a number of clarifications on this matter.

The SCH also asked the PA is to confirm that the existing building, including existing footprint and volumes, is fully covered by planning permits.

The first permit for the development of ‘flats and a restaurant’ on the site can be traced to Paul Vella in 1993. A renewal permit was issued in 1998 and further changes to the building height were approved in 2002. In 2011 the PA approved another application converting the approved restaurant into a residential floor, along with changes to the boundary wall. In 2019 a car park was approved on the site following an appeal against an initial refusal.