Għar Lapsi restaurant’s platform remains illegal

The Planning Authority has turned down an application to regularize a 24sq.m timber platform to hold two outdoor tables, on a slipway in the picturesque rocky beach of Għar Lapsi.

The request made by Carmen’s Bar restaurant to regularise the platform was turned down due to its location on a public open space. The restaurant already has an outside catering area immediately next to it which is covered by permits.

The catering establishment is located along the slipway and forms part of a row of rock-cut garages in Għar Lapsi.

The illegal platform is located on the opposite side of the restaurant. The outdoor furniture which was earmarked for sanctioning included a demountable timber platform to serve for the placing of two tables and chairs, enclosed by timber poles and fishing net. Two earth colour umbrellas were proposed for shading.

Both the Environment and Resources Authority and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage objected to the timber platform.

Transport Malta originally objected to the regularisation of the platform, insisting it remains unobstructed at all times. But the objection was later dropped following “several discussions and in view of the new attached plans”.

The owners of the restaurant argue that the existing platform cannot be considered as part of the public beach as this space was used for parking of fishing boats, some of them being in a bad state of repair. Moreover, they also obtained the Lands Authority’s clearance for the erection of the platform.

The PA already issued an enforcement order against the change-of-use of part of the slipway to accommodate the placing of tables.

In 2016 the PA had rejected an application by the same restaurant to create a 65sq.m tables-and-chairs area covering a large cavity created by wave action on the Għar Lapsi shoreline with a removable timber and steel platform.

Subsequently, plans by Transport Malta for a concrete deck on this area were abandoned following objections by ERA. The latest plans endorsed by ERA are now limited to the placing of natural rock boulders in order to protect the side of the slipway structure from further sea erosion.