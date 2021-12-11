[WATCH] Road-widening excavation in Luqa begins despite pending appeal

Moviment Graffitti published footage online on Saturday morning of excavation works in a private field at Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Luqa, alleging they were illegal works carried out by a governemnt agency

“The destruction of agriculture land by the Transport Ministry continues, after for the past three years it had taken large pieces of land from farmers and paved it with tarmac,” Graffiti said.

The NGO said the contractor had no official documentation in hand, and broke the law by entering the land, emphasising that this was only two days after the Ombudsman confirmed Infrastracture Malta broke the farmers' rights, when they initiated roadworks five months before authorisation by Transport Malta was given.

“Despite the report which clearly states that the government agencies are not above the law, Frederick Azzopardi’s men still chose the arrogant way,” Graffitti said.

MaltaToday spoke to Ingram Bondin, President of the Ramblers Association, who was present on site. He said early on Saturday morning, “futile” road widening excavation for an underpass were initiated, although the permit is still under appeal.

“They applied for a road widening project and Planning Authority granted the permit. The association appealed and we asked for a three-month suspension of the works. This suspension was not granted by the tribunal, however the appeal is still ongoing,” Bondin said.

“Since the appeal is still ongoing, the works will prejudicate the case. This is a fail by the tribunal - it is already wrong the such suspensions are only for a short term. The way the tribunal works is broken and the public authorities are acting like cowboys.”