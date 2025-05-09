Big cats kept illegally in Naxxar set to be moved to 'another premises', activists say

Animal rights activist group Vuċi għall-Annimali stated that five big cats that were found in an unregistered enclosure in Naxxar are to be moved to another premises in Malta.

The big cats were found in January, with one of them showing signs of a condition that requires medical attention.

In a statement on Friday, Vuċi għall-Annimali said it has reliable information that the big cats will be moved. The group expressed its outrage at the decision that shows how rather than enforcing the law, “authorities are actively working against the animals’ best interests, going to great lengths to facilitate the continuation of this illegality.”

The group reminded that just before they held a protest, they told the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) that the case should be used to set an example of those who abuse wild animals and keep them in Malta illegally.