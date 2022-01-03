Planning Authority orders developer to stop illegal works at former Barracuda restaurant

The Planning Authority has issued a stop and enforcement notice for illegal development works taking place at the former Barracuda restaurant in St Julian’s.

Over the weekend, workers were seen dismantling one of the wooden balconies on the façade and the windows of the scheduled property despite having no planning permit.

A proposed development application on the site is currently suspended at the request of the applicant, developer Carlo Stivala.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the PA said it issued the enforcement notice and a daily penalty for the works on the site.

The PA said that in 1994, it had granted this property and several others in the area of Balluta special protection status as Grade 2 protected buildings.

“The Authority’s Compliance and Enforcement Directorate will monitor the site to ensure that no further works are carried out without planning permission,” the PA said.

St Julian's Mayor Albert Buttigieg flagged the illegal development in a social media post, saying it took place over New Year's Day when everyone is distracted by festivities.