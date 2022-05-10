Gozo aqueduct to undergo extensive restoration

The Gozo aqueduct that runs from Kercem towards Victoria will undergo extensive restoration works, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri announced on Tuesday.

This project involves the structural consolidation and conservation of the aqueduct built by the British between 1839 and 1843.

Camilleri said that back in 2017, the Gozo Ministry had conducted minor restorations to fix damage that had accumulated over the years.

"This much-needed restoration will begin after all the necessary studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued permits. Extensive restoration will ensure that this historical heritage, located to the west of the island, is preserved and eventually enjoyed,” the minister said.

Director for Cultural Heritage John Xuereb said that the project is divided into several phases, with the first phase already ready, which involved a geological investigation of the subsoil to understand the nature of the aqueduct foundations and determine the composition of the underlying geological strata.

In the second phase of the project, which will start in the coming weeks, there will be a temporary shoring with the main arch while the third and final phase of the project will focus on the structural consolidation of the foundations and the aqueduct conservation.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 and is expected to cost €2 million.