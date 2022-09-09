ERA set to approve doubling of Mellieha Bay hotel

The Environment and Resouces Authority’s acting CEO Kevin Mercieca is recommending a ‘no objection’ to the redevelopment of the Mellieħa Bay Hotel, despite its adverse impact on the landscape being confirmed by the project’s Environment Impact Assessment.

The EIA had concluded that “major adverse impacts” from five different viewpoints, as well as from l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa and Torri l-Aħmar, would be further compounded by the extraction of over 122,000 cubic metres of excavation material.

Brian Mizzi’s development will see the hotel footprint double from 7,000 to 15,000 square metres, while the gross floor area will jump from 26,000 to 50,000sq.m.

In his memo to the ERA, Mercieca said his directorate does not object to this proposal, but noted the impacts to the geo-environment, landscape and visual amenity, and wider considerations for the effective conservation of the surrounding area to be addressed at source “through stringent measures and pre-emptive safeguards”.

Conditions proposed by the ERA directorate include a lighting plan in line with Birdlife Malta and Nature Trust guidelines after approval by ERA.

Yet although the latest proposal represents a 4,000sq.m reduction in footprint when compared to the original proposal, the latest photomontages are only marginally different from the original issued when the EIA was conducted.

The memo is not binding, but is meant to guide the ERA board in a meeting scheduled for next Friday. Similar memos are issued to the board but the ERA has no final say on whether the new hotel is approved or not, as the final decision will be taken by the Planning Board on which it has one vote. But ERA’s recommendation has a bearing on the recommendations made in the planning directorate’s case officer report that will guide PA board members.

The hotel will increase beds from 313 to 359, have five restaurants, two bars and two pool bars, all spread across 11 interconnected blocks ranging from one to seven storeys.

The most significant environmental gain will be the restoration of 4,488 sq.m of coastline currently occupied by hotel structures by shifting the footprint of the development northwards.