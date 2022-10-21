Landmark decision sees PA order developers to downscale Nadur plans

The Planning Authority has ordered developers to substantially downscale a proposed five-storey block in Nadur, which would have a massive impact on the scenic valley.

This landmark decision sets an important precedent for applications drawn according to policies and local plans, but which are deemed to have a negative impact on surroundings.

A final decision is now expected on 2 December following the presentation of new plans.

After a tense virtual hearing, which lasted nearly three hours, Planning Commission members Stephania Baldacchino, Mireille Fsadni and Lorinda Vella made it clear that as proposed the development jars with the surrounding environment.

Significantly, Fsadni invoked SPED polices protecting the landscape to justify the stance. SPED is the overriding planning policy that sets out generic policies and guidelines.

Moreover, the board members suggested the elimination of a whole floor and a reduction in the number of units.

Project architect Ray Demicoli expressed his client’s willingness to address the concerns raised during the meeting.

After claims made by journalist Victor Borg that photomontages misinterpret the actual height and size of the building in comparison with an existing building, the board ordered a verification of the images by the PA’s experts with doubts being expressed by board member Mireille Fsadni.

Objectors to the project included Moviment Graffitti, the Nadur local council and Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar.

The application presented by Titan Limited, a company owned by Joseph Grima and Victor Hili, is located on land added to the development zones in 2006. The proposal was for 39 apartments and eight penthouses.

The land in question forms part of the estate claimed by a feudal foundation set up in the seventeenth century following a legal settlement reached between the Archdiocese of Malta and the heirs of the foundress of the Abbazia San Antonio Delli Navarra Foundation, paving the way for the heirs to register these specific plots in the foundation’s name.

The application was strongly opposed by the Nadur community and more then 1,000 objections were presented against the plans.