Toyota Żebbuġ site to be turned into eight-storey office blocks

Michael Debono Group have announced plans for an eight-storey office development on the Toyota showroom site in Żebbuġ.

The statement with artistic impressions of the proposed development were released on Tuesday by the company, the same day the application was formally presented to the Planning Authority.

The plans are however, unavailable on the PA website since the application still has to be certified by the authority and given a number. At this stage, it is impossible to independently verify the information contained in the press release with the actual planning application.

The site was already earmarked for the development of an 11-storey commercial and office tower back in 2019, however this garnered the objections of over 2,600 residents, including the council.

Former mayor Sarah Agius Saliba had described the project as a “monster”, more than twice the height of the tallest buildings in Żebbuġ, which are usually limited to five floors.

Now, the group has decided to pre-empt criticism by issuing a statement and artistic impressions of the project on the same day that the application was presented.

The company statement states that the “landmark project” will provide workspaces for knowledge intensive service providers in the central region of Malta, which will be complemented with retail, food and beverage, leisure uses as well as local amenities surrounded by extensive open public spaces. The project will also include a multi-storey car park, which will be a first in the area.

“It is estimated that, once complete, the project will generate employment opportunities for around 1,300 people, with an investment of over €55 million,” the company said.

The project will span over 11,000sq.m out of which more than 4,000sq. m “will be car-free public open spaces”.

The development will be split over two blocks. The maximum height of the main block, which will house the main commercial activities, is that of eight floors and will feature a terraced approach to the building, meaning that parts of this block will be significantly lower in height.

Geoffrey Debono, Debono Group CEO, said that this project constitutes a major milestone for his family’s business acknowledging the need to diversify from the the automotive and mobility industry to secure the long-term sustainability of the group’s business ventures"

Debono insisted that the vision for the project is based on developing an inclusive destination "with extensive open public spaces” and commercial activities underpinned by strong ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle for the employees working at the project, visitors and the community at large.

Luke Coppini, CEO for the Group’s Property arm described the project as “a well-needed enhancement to the quality of life of the Żebbuġ community” which will “fuel the regeneration of the entire Ħal Mula area”.