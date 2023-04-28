PA postpones decision on six-floor addition to Sliema’s Brittania flats

A proposed six-floor extension to the iconic Brittania Flats in Sliema has been sent back to the drawing board by the Planning Commission.

The commission gave the applicant, Fafner Investments Ltd, six more months to submit new plans and address the reasons for refusal identified in the case officer report.

Britannia Flats, a residential block of four storeys fronting Tower Road, Amery Street and the narrow Trejqet Luzju was built in the early 20th century and is one of the few standalone buildings which have been untouched by the development frenzy that led to the destruction of most townhouses overlooking the Sliema front.

In a meeting held last week commission chairman Stephania Baldacchino expressed reservations on the proposed design, noting that it could better complement the existing façade, by replicating traditional features.

The applicant is proposing the construction of 10 apartments over the existing building on Triq it-Torri, joining the two with an internal lift in the existing stairwell. The apartments will be spread on an additional five storeys and a penthouse level.

The case officer is recommending the refusal of the outline application for health and sanitary reasons, due to the height of the building when compared to the narrow alley.

Residents objecting to the development have raised privacy issues regarding the proposed apertures overlooking Trejqet Luzju as these do not respect the distance required by sanitary regulations. This was also one of the reasons cited by the case officer for refusal.

During the meeting it also emerged that the company is not the full owner of the site but has signed a promise of sale agreement with the owners.

The Planning Commission has now asked them to submit clear documentation that they have the consent of the owners.