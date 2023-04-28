Boatyard proposed on Zejtun farmland

A boatyard is being proposed on farmland along the original road linking Żejtun to Marsaxlokk, where the Planning Authority recently approved an agricultural reservoir and pumproom.

The boatyard is proposed on a field measuring 2,000sq.m along Triq Santu Kristu. The area is characterised by a vernacular structure which abuts the field earmarked for the boatyard and faces the Urban Conservation Area of Zejtun.

The “temporary boat yard” is being proposed on beaten earth and its use is limited to the storage of boats.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority are objecting to the boatyard.

The SCH has warned that the proposed boat storage facility would result in a negative visual impact on this relatively pristine area, the nearby vernacular buildings and the Urban Conservation Area concluding that the proposed development is unacceptable from a cultural heritage perspective.

On its part ERA considers that the proposed location for the boat storage on an agricultural field is inappropriate warning that this will result in the take-up of rural land and the loss of the rural character of the area.

The local plan for the area only allows uses essential to the needs of agriculture and only if it can be demonstrated to the satisfaction of PA that they will not adversely affect water supplies, soil and landscape.