menu

Boatyard proposed on Zejtun farmland

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority are objecting

jamesdebono
28 April 2023, 8:43am
by James Debono
1 min read
The site in Zejtun earmarked for development into a boatyard
The site in Zejtun earmarked for development into a boatyard

A boatyard is being proposed on farmland along the original road linking Żejtun to Marsaxlokk, where the Planning Authority recently approved an agricultural reservoir and pumproom.

The boatyard is proposed on a field measuring 2,000sq.m along Triq Santu Kristu. The area is characterised by a vernacular structure which abuts the field earmarked for the boatyard and faces the Urban Conservation Area of Zejtun.

The “temporary boat yard” is being proposed on beaten earth and its use is limited to the storage of boats.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority are objecting to the boatyard.

The SCH has warned that the  proposed boat storage facility would result in a negative visual impact on this relatively pristine area, the nearby vernacular buildings and the Urban Conservation Area concluding that the proposed development is  unacceptable from a cultural heritage perspective.

On its part ERA considers that the proposed location for the boat storage on an agricultural field is inappropriate warning that this  will result in the  take-up of rural land and the  loss of the rural character of the area.

The local plan for the area only allows uses essential to the needs of agriculture and only if it can be demonstrated to the satisfaction of PA that they will not adversely affect water supplies, soil and landscape.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.