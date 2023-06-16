PA rejects new Suq tal-Belt canopies

A proposal by Arkadia to remove the existing shading canopies in front of the Suq tal-Belt food court and replace them with two retractable canopies with a beige canvas roof and a different design has been unanimously turned down by the Planning Board yesterday.

The decision by the board was in line with the recommendation of the case officer who concluded that the proposed canopies have a negative impact on the the facade of the listed Suq tal-Belt building and that planning policies do not permit such canopies in an urban conservation area but only awnings and free-standing umbrellas.

In yesterday’s meeting, Philip Micallef from Arkadia argued that allowing umbrellas rather than the proposed canopies is “not conducive to quality design”.

“We wanted to create something that isn’t kitsch and is complimentary of the existing building,” Micallef said.

The proposed canopy was meant to replace the existing one which although hit by an enforcement order from the Planning Authority in October 2019 is still standing after more than 3 years but the owners are liable to a daily fine of €50.

This is because Arkadia had filed an appeal to the PA’s environment and planning review tribunal (EPRT), arguing that the awnings are not illegal but covered by a development notification permit issued by the PA in 2018.

The appeal, which is still, pending effectively delayed any action to remove the tent structure.

The officer assessing the application concluded that the proposed structures do not visually relate to the facade of the Suq tal-Belt which is a Grade 1 scheduled building and the surrounding context. Furthermore, the proposed canopies are described in the case officer report as being “obtrusive” and lacking in respect “the amenity of the surrounding third-party properties”.

But the redesigned canopy structures had been previously deemed “acceptable” by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, if the central area between the two tents is kept unencumbered by any structure. Submitted photomontages of the proposed development indicate that this central area is not being encumbered by any structure.

But Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa had strongly objected to the retractable tent structures because these makes it impossible for people to appreciate the aesthetic and architectural quality of the Suq’s heritage building. “Such a massive structure that dominates the vistas and blocks views of this Grade 1 scheduled building is completely unacceptable.”

The application was also accompanied by photomontages of the proposed tent structures.