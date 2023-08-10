Holidaying in Birkirkara: hotel proposed opposite Santa Liena parish church

A planning application has been presented to transform a residential palazzo in Birkirkara’s urban conservation area in to a hotel housing 38 rooms.

While the application envisages the restoration of the palazzo fronting Triq Santu Rokku and does not envisage any additional floors on top of it, the application proposes a pool and an extension in part of the building’s back garden.

The new extension will overlook the parish church and the locality’s flea market which is set up every Wednesday and Friday.

The development proposed in the building’s back garden includes two basement floor levels, with a restaurant on the first basement floor, and 28 overlying rooms spread on 4 floors.

A rooftop pool with landscaping is being proposed on top of the extension. The Palazzo itself will contain the remaining 10 rooms.

The application also foresees the restoration of the facades, main rooms and a substantial part of the its garden.

The proposal is being made by E&TM Company Ltd owned by Thomas and Emmanuel Mifsud.

The developers have also presented photomontages showing the visual impact of the contemporary extension on its surroundings.

The back garden where the hotel extension is being proposed is zoned in the local plan as part of B’Kara’s primary town centre where hostels can be permitted. But hotels are not included in the list of developments which can be approved in these areas.