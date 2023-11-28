Planning Authority rules against demolition of staircase in Villa Blackman

In a recent decision, the Planning Commission within the Planning Authority (PA) has rejected a proposal to demolish a colonial dual staircase at Villa Blackman in Balzan.

The application in question aimed to repurpose the villa into a childcare centre, but the Commission sided with the Development Management Directorate's recommendation, citing concerns about the adverse impact on the residential amenity of the surrounding area.

The Commission's decision underscores the significance of preserving architectural heritage within Residential Priority Areas.

While the policy guidance for child day care facilities allows developments in such areas, the Commission emphasized the importance of maintaining small-scale, home-based facilities to minimize disruption to the residential environment.

Villa Blackman's staircase, described as a focal architectural element, was deemed historically and architecturally important by the Commission. The unique features of the staircase, including decorative wrought-iron railings and marble steps, reflect the affluence and social class of the 19th century.

The decision also noted that the staircase had been showcased in a publication dedicated to Malta's staircases throughout the centuries.