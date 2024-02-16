‘Partial, piecemeal’: storeys added on half Fleur de Lys townhouse

The Planning Authority has approved an additional two floors on top of a characteristic two-storey townhouse in Fleur de Lys which will be redeveloped into a four-apartment block.

The decision follows a ‘bad precedent’ created by a permit on a neighbouring property on the left of the building, issued in 2017.

And the extension will only cover half the existing building, creating a blank party wall on the other half of the same townhouse.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had strongly objected to the development, described as “a partial and piecemeal intervention” on a building of evident cultural heritage value that cannot be favourably considered.

The SCH had specifically referred to the extension approved on the left-hand side of this property, warning this “should not be taken as an example as it is bad precedent to be avoided not emulated.”

The case officer had not objected to the proposed height of the building but had recommended refusal, arguing that the development on just part of the building is counter to design policies.

But instead of refusing the development, the PA’s planning commission had asked the developer to revise plans to address the reasons for refusal. While new plans were submitted to remove a garage at ground-floor and improve the design of the uppermost floor, no plans were submitted to address the case officer’s objection to piecemeal extension on just one part of the building.

The development is being proposed by Mama Ma Ltd.

In the past the SCH had called for a change in policies governing development in Fleur de Lys.

The decision not to designate Fleur de Lys as an Urban Conservation Area was also questioned by the Superintendence on a number of occasions.