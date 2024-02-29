Water cremation hits a snag as health authorities object

The Environmental Health Directorate is objecting to the development of a plant that will provide cremation by water on a vacant site next to the Zabbar cemetery.

The objection is because current legislation on burials does not regulate the operations of this method of burial, also known as aquamation.

Legislation is in fact limited to the regulation of traditional burials and cremation by fire and does not foresee cremation by water.

A gentler cremation by water can avoid harmful emissions

Kate and Jeremy Muscat have applied to build a resomation centre – the name given to such a facility – on land they co-own next to the Żabbar cemetery which is presently designated for the future extension of the locality’s cemetery.

Speaking to MaltaToday last year the project proponents stressed that the process is more sterile and environmentally friendly than traditional cremation, with no fumes emitted and no DNA of the deceased remaining in the water that is left over and disposed of afterwards.

Plans for the cemetery were presented by architect Maria Schembri Grima in October.

Aquamation, also known as “alkaline hydrolysis” or water cremation, is an increasingly popular cremation method abroad which is billed as more environmentally friendly than its fire-based alternative.

When the body of the deceased is aquamated, it is immersed in a mixture of water and an alkali, such as sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide, and heated to around 150°C inside a pressurised container for around four hours.

The process dissolves everything except bones, which are then dried and reduced to a fine white powder.

But the Zabbar local council has welcomed the objection by the Environmental Health Directorate and has endorsed a petition signed by over 150 residents objecting to the construction of a modern facility next to the old cemetery.

According to the council the proposed development does not respect the architecture of the existing cemetery built in 1813 and will conflict with the symmetry and balance that characterises the architecture of “the holy place”.

It also expressed concern on the impact of excavations on the recently restored cemetery chapel and the Niche of Jesus the Redeemer which are located within less than 15m away from the proposed excavation.

The council also warned that being the first facility of its kind in Malta, the water cremation facility will be catering for all people living in the Maltese islands and not exclusively for the local community of Haz-Zabbar.

The council also expressed concern that the project being the only one of this kind in Malta would attract more traffic in the area and would hinder its plans to change Misrah San Gakbu (UCA area) to a pedestrian friendly zone.

Neither is the local council keen on Zabbar being the first locality faced with a similar application, arguing that it makes more sense to locate such a facility at Mater Dei Hospital or in its vicinity.

The local council is also calling for a Social Impact Assessment on the proposed development.

The council also raised concerns on the technical process, noting that the plant will require a considerable amount of water.

“It is not known from where such quantities may be supplied and how this quantity of water shall be disposed of, considering the fact that no reservoir seems to be proposed in the development.”

Moreover, should the supply be provided by the WSC mains, the council is concerned that this may result in lower mains pressure for the surrounding area.

The council had last year successfully objected to a residential development on another area next to the cemetery on land which is also designated in the local plan for the possible future extension of the existing cemetery.