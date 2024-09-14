5-storey development proposed along protected Mosta valley

A zoning application has been presented proposing five storey high residential development on a 1693 sq.m along the Speranza valley which was added to development zones in the controversial rationalisation exercise carried out in 2006.

The site already contains a number of garages which were only partially covered by a previous permit and which were completely regularised in 2005 when the Planning Authority over-tuned two previous decisions not to sanction the illegal development because of the sensitivity of the site.

Back then the decision was justified because the site was considered an “infill between permitted commitments.”

Only two years after the garages were sanctioned and immediately after the rationalisation exercise one of the owners of the site had applied to construct 24 apartments instead of the garage complex but the application was withdrawn in 2011.

But the area is now earmarked for residential development meters, which is the equivalent of five floors, lies immediately adjacent to an Area of Ecological Importance and the protected watercourse of Wied il-Għasel and in an Area of Archaeological Importance.

The application was presented by Ciantar Properties Limited, a company owned by Darren Ciantar on behalf of the owners of the site.

The current application proposes terraced development of up 17.5 meters and changes to the building alignment to extend a schemed public road.

In its objection the Mosta council took issue with the fact that the road extension will protrude beyond the established development boundary.

Moreover, the council is alarmed by the developers’ intention to align the development height with that of neighbouring properties, potentially resulting in a structure of up to 17.5.

“This significant increase in height would drastically alter the visual landscape of the area, adversely impacting the existing urban fabric and degrading the visual amenity of the surrounding community”.

While stressing that it not against any form of development within this site, the council is urging the Planning Authority to carefully evaluate the implications of this proposed planning control application.

“The potential harm to the environmental integrity and cultural heritage of the area far outweighs any benefits the development might offer”.