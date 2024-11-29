Subterranean ODZ supermarket proposed in Żurrieq

A subterranean supermarket with overlying car park and garden centre is being proposed at the entrance of Żurrieq opposite the roundabout adorned with the locality’s coat of arms.

The site lies outside the development boundaries but includes the existing G Camilleri petrol station whose owners are proposing the new supermarket on land which they fully own.

Plans envisage the retention of the fuel station, with the carpark and garden centre being proposed on the agricultural fields and stores behind the existing fuel station.

The supermarket will front Triq il-Belt Valletta, a busy distributor road and the narrower Triq Hal Millieri which is fronted by a row of terraced houses.

A number of residents living in this street have already objected to the proposal, expressing concerns on the traffic impact of the project.

A resident who spoke to MaltaToday noted that the sole entrance and exit to the proposed supermarket are being planned via Hal Millieri Street, a narrow dead-end road that is already struggling with traffic congestion.

The supermarket is being proposed over two underlying excavated floors.

Photovoltaic panels are also being proposed on the roof of the carpark.

Approval of this application could set a precedent for development below the surface of ODZ areas which is not foreseen in existing policies.