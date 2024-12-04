Demolition of British Barracks at Fort Chambray set for approval

Plans to demolish the British-era barracks at Fort Chambray, part of a broader redevelopment including a hotel and residential units, are set to be approved.

The recommendation for approval was made by the Development Management Directorate and a final decision by the Planning Board is due on 12 December, the eve of Republic Day.

The proposed development will consist of 105 residential units over a floor area of 14,514sqm and a 5-star hotel with 64 ensuite rooms and 50 serviced apartments. The project, proposed by Gozitan developer Michael Caruana on behalf of Fort Chambray Ltd, involves the construction of two levels of underground parking with 319 garages.

Critics argue that the project risks compromising the fort's cultural and historical integrity, with concerns raised about the scale of the development and its potential impact on the site’s visual and environmental setting.

But the case officer has defended the demolition of the British barracks arguing that there was no objection by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and that the realignment of buildings will improve the design of the project.

The British Barracks are located behind the Guardian Angel bastion at the southwest tip of the fort. The building consists of a long and narrow building set on two floors over a footprint of 791sq.m.

The Fort Chambray Development Brief approved January 1992 clearly stated that the British Barracks is to be retained, restored and conserved. But an outline permit issued in 2012 had already approved the dismantling and partial relocation of the British barracks to an area closer to the Knights barracks. Back then the PA’s Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee had objected to the the relocation of the British barracks, deeming this to be in breach of conservation principle and the approved development brief for the area. But the final plans were endorsed by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which welcomed the new layout of the development which was shifted towards the centre of Fort Chambray, and away from the perimeter of the fortifications.

Plans also foresee the relocation of the British barracks’ screen and flanks close to the Knights’ barracks, and a new building will be built behind it to house the proposed aparthotel. Ten hotel rooms are also proposed within the restored Dar it-Tabib.

The Knights’ barracks themselves will accommodate four small retail outlets, the aparthotel restaurants, and a conference and exhibition space. The polverista building will be transformed into the aparthotel bar, whereas the naval bakery will become a club house.

According to plans the outer historical ditch of the fort, which occupies an area of 21,230sq.m, will be rehabilitated into a “highly landscaped, accessible recreational space”. Together with a central square and other open spaces with the fort itself this will increase the open space provision to 50,566sq.m.

The proposed expansion of development in the historical fort follows a parliamentary decision earlier this year in which MPs from both sides of the house approved changes to the original 2005 concession that effectively means that the original concessionaire – Gozitan businessman Michael Caruana – can sell the concession to a group of unnamed investors who are reportedly in negotiations over the site.

The parts of the concession that can be transferred include an almost 37,000sq.m stretch of land to be used for a hotel and residences and a further 21,000sq.m tract of land that includes several structures of heritage value, including a polverista (gunpowder magazine), a knights’ bakery and knights barracks.