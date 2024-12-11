Original pedestal of Madonna tal-Aħrax statue discovered

The original pedestal of the iconic Madonna tal-Aħrax statue, located near the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception in Mellieħa, has been rediscovered.

The find has prompted plans for its restoration and the statue’s relocation further inland.

The statue, dating back to 1870, was originally set atop a masonry pedestal, later encased within a concrete shell. Its condition came to light during dismantling works following concerns about rock fissures threatening the statue's stability.

In 2023, the Planning Authority approved relocating the statue a few metres inland to address geological risks identified near its original site. However, further instability, highlighted through satellite imagery studies conducted by the University of Malta's InSAR.SPREAD project, revealed the need for a safer location.

This project, supported by IPAS+ grants, tracked geological movement in the area between 2011 and 2015, identifying displacement velocities of up to 10.2mm per year in some areas.

During the dismantling of the statue, workers also discovered the original masonry pedestal beneath the concrete casing.

The pedestal, featuring significant historic and cultural value, exhibited deliberate mechanical damage likely inflicted to fit it within the newer structure. The restoration proposal includes stripping paint layers, repairing damaged sections, and recreating missing elements to restore the pedestal’s original appearance.

The statue and accompanying elements, including a marble plaque and a lantern, were carefully removed and stored off-site to ensure their preservation. While the original statue remains missing, the current statue, in a relatively good state of conservation, will be reinstated atop the restored pedestal. The lantern, historically significant as an offering of gratitude, will be repurposed as a standalone feature near the monument.

The relocation plan ensures the statue retains its visual connection with the surrounding landscape and its historical alignment with the nearby chapel. The new inland site addresses safety concerns while preserving the statue’s cultural and devotional significance.

Ivan Castillo, a Nationalist MP from Mellieħa, first raised the issue of rock fissures threatening the monument in 2022, urging action to prevent the loss of this 150-year-old cultural treasure.

The Planning Authority, in collaboration with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority, is expected to approve the proposal on 18 December, in a bid to safeguard this historic landmark for future generations.