Iconic British telephone boxes to be restored in Valletta

After being obsolete for many years, the iconic red telephone kiosks are set to return to Valletta. The Planning Commission granted permissions for work to be carried out on the structures before they are to be placed across the capital city.

As iconic as London's black cab, the boxes were designed by Sir Gilbert Scott to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the coronation of King George V in 1935.

The Mark 1, a pre-WW2 design and manufactured between 1936 and 1952 as well as the Mark 2 design, showcasing Queen Elizabeth's new crown rendition, in production from 1952 up to 1968 will mostly be found along Republic and Merchants' Street in Valletta.

The eleven booths will be transported to a manufacturing workshop so that restoration takes place in a protected environment and will be carried out in accordance with an approved method of rehabilitation monitored by the Planning Authority's conservation officers. The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has endorsed this method.