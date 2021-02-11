Passion and pampering for Valentine’s Day at Athenaeum Spa

Relax, recharge and reconnect with your special someone this Valentine’s Day, with a new and exclusive offer at the Athenaeum Spa at Corinthia Palace.

For just €289 per couple, you both can indulge in an unforgettable, all-inclusive Valentine’s retreat at the newly reopened Spa.

First, feel the stress melt away with a 60-minute couple’s massage, side-by-side. Then, stroll together towards a full hour of calm within the Spa’s much-talked-about Vitality Suite – a secluded haven complete with heated marble beds, relaxation deck, sauna, steam room, plunge pool and the peaceful serenity of the lush Vitality Garden outside.

And to add one final touch of luxury to your Valentine’s, raise a glass to romance from a bottle of Barons de Rothschild champagne, complemented by a basket of strawberries – all included in the package, of course.

To reserve a place for you and your loved one at the Athenaeum Spa this Valentine’s Day, simply visit their website here.