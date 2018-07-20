menu

Urgent appeal for blood as authorities appeal for prudence on the road

The National Blood Transfusion Service has made an urgent appeal for all blood types 

maria_pace
20 July 2018, 9:30am
by Maria Pace

The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) has made an urgent appeal for blood donations.

The NBTS appealed for anyone who is in good health to go to the blood transfusion centre in Pieta and donate blood as early as possible.

It reminded people to take their ID card with them, and drink as much water as possible before donating.

NBTS also appealed for prudence on the road to avoid incidents which result in a negative effect on blood transfusion services.

People who have recently come back from abroad these last four weeks and would like to donate blood, or should like to ask any questions should call 80074313.

The blood donation centre, in Triq Clarence, Pieta, is open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm. 

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in Health
Urgent appeal for blood as authorities appeal for prudence on the road
Health

Urgent appeal for blood as authorities appeal for prudence on the road
Maria Pace
One in five Mater Dei workers don’t see benefit of influenza vaccine
Health

One in five Mater Dei workers don’t see benefit of influenza vaccine
Yannick Pace
Spare children unnecessary X-rays, say doctors in Mater Dei medical audit
Health

Spare children unnecessary X-rays, say doctors in Mater Dei medical audit
James Debono
[WATCH] How one dancer is helping Parkinson's sufferers cope with their pain
Health

[WATCH] How one dancer is helping Parkinson's sufferers cope with their pain
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe