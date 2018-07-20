Urgent appeal for blood as authorities appeal for prudence on the road

The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) has made an urgent appeal for blood donations.

The NBTS appealed for anyone who is in good health to go to the blood transfusion centre in Pieta and donate blood as early as possible.

It reminded people to take their ID card with them, and drink as much water as possible before donating.

NBTS also appealed for prudence on the road to avoid incidents which result in a negative effect on blood transfusion services.

People who have recently come back from abroad these last four weeks and would like to donate blood, or should like to ask any questions should call 80074313.

The blood donation centre, in Triq Clarence, Pieta, is open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm.