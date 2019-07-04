menu

87% of Maltese women treated for breast cancer survive the disease

Since 2009, 80,000 mammograms were performed to detect breast cancer in Maltese women

david_hudson
4 July 2019, 5:11pm
by David Hudson
Breast cancer is the most common type of the disease, Health Minister Chris Fearne said
Breast cancer is the most common type of the disease, Health Minister Chris Fearne said

Malta has the best results for breast cancer treatment in Europe in that 87% of Maltese women who are treated for breast cancer survive the disease—after operations and treatment, 87% of breast cancer patients are cleared safe from the disease after five years.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that such a result is one that gives a strong message of hope to all Maltese patients. In a press statement, Fearne said that this result shows a massive leap in the quality of care afforded to Maltese patients.

"Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in our country and we deal with at least one new case per day. The age bracket that is most susceptible is between 50 and 69 years. With the scope of prevention, we are extending our national program of breast screening. We've been inviting women for a mammogram every two years instead of three. This program started back in 2009 and we've performed 80,000 mammograms since then," Fearne said.

He added that the government continues to invest in technology to fight the disease, including new medicine with the aim of curing cancer. The expenses of cancer-fighting medication on the government formulary go up to a total of €4.5 million.

Fearne thanked all the members of the health sector who work in this department and appealed to all women to heed the call, welcoming them to a screening.

"It's proven that when the cancer is spotted early on, the possibility of a cure is much more common," Fearne said.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Health
87% of Maltese women treated for breast cancer survive the disease
Health

87% of Maltese women treated for breast cancer survive the disease
David Hudson
Midwives want to change narrative on childbirth and share reality of postpartum
Health

Midwives want to change narrative on childbirth and share reality of postpartum
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Prescription meds for chronic conditions can now be collected from pharmacies
Health

[WATCH] Prescription meds for chronic conditions can now be collected from pharmacies
Laura Calleja
Mental Health Association calls for further development of community-care services
Health

Mental Health Association calls for further development of community-care services
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.