Sarah Demicoli: ‘My worst habit is falling asleep halfway through a movie’

Sarah Demicoli is an athlete who over the summer was crowned the national open water champion for the seventh time in a row. Demicoli holds the Age Group B record and the short-course national record in the 200m butterfly event. Demicoli is also studying law at the University of Malta.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I check my phone, get dressed, prepare my swim/university/work bags and rush off to training.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Your life belongs to you. Your life is something you create not something you have to endure.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Hard-working, witty and honest.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My greatest achievement was representing Malta in the Open Water World Championships in Balotonfured, Hungary, racing with Olympic and World champions.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Snacking on chocolate fudge cake!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Make sure everybody in your boat is rowing and not drilling holes when you’re not looking. Know your circle.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My laptop.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I did not take life so seriously when I was younger.

Who’s your inspiration?

The list is never-ending – all great athletes, Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, Caeleb Dressel, Cody Miller, Tom Daley...

What has been your biggest challenge?

My biggest challenge was and still is to believe more in myself.

If you weren’t a swimmer, what would you be doing?

It is very hard to imagine my life without swimming. Probably I would have followed one of the other extracurricular activities I enjoyed when I was young like singing, playing piano or ballet.

Do you believe in God?

Unquestionably.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would love to have dinner with Tom Daley.

What’s your worst habit?

My worst habit is falling asleep halfway through a movie.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Ridiculously happy.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Halle Berry.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being over-confident.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘Let her go’ by Passenger.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My laptop.

What is your earliest memory?

My earliest memory is my older sister walking me to class on my first day of school.

When did you last cry, and why?

I last cried a few months ago when the stress of training and studying all got to me.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would love to meet Johnny Depp; he is by far my favourite actor!

What’s your favourite food?

My favourite food without a doubt is Sushi.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

The Italian couple: the Ferragnez (Fedez and Chiara Ferragni).

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go back to the Renaissance period.

What book are you reading right now?

Right now, I am reading the book ‘Tom Daley – Coming up for Air’.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I would love to be able to read other people’s minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Write my own book.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I love listening to Doja Cat.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

The question is: what don’t I listen to?